Letter to the Editor

My thanks to the city commissioners for postponing their vote at Monday's meeting in regard to allowing DSU to occupy the rights-of-way for diagonal parking on their off-campus dormitory across from St. Thomas School. The property owners just found out about this and so, of course, the community has not been notified.

My concern is that DSU representatives are stating that they are providing off-street parking. This is not true. Off-street parking, which is required by city law for this dormitory, means that the parking is the property owners', in other words, a parking lot on their site.

What they are proposing is on-street parking which, by definition, is along a curb. The vehicles will protrude into the street. They will be backing into a street where buses and parents drop off and pick up not only children of St. Thomas School but also children of all the public schools.

This parking is unsafe and will cause more congestion and hazard to an already busy area.

Let me be perfectly clear. This will be on-street parking, which does not meet the Madison code according to Sec. 17.35.03 Group A.

The state has not been transparent about the whole purpose of their purchasing the building, and now they are trying to delude the public about the parking. Any other citizen would not be allowed to have a rooming house/boarding house without an on-site parking lot. So why does DSU think they can house 23 students and not obey the city laws?

This diagonal parking will be the property of the city, and DSU cannot assign parking spaces to the students. So anyone can park there and students can park anywhere.

DSU is planning to house these students in the fall, without providing the law-required off-street parking. I feel this building would be better suited for offices instead of an off-campus dormitory because of the safety issues.

The students of DSU along with the school, church, neighborhood and community of Madison deserve much better than this. If DSU is enrolling students, they should have proper housing and parking in place.

Please contact the Board of Regents who approved this and DSU housing director and tell them no, they cannot house 23 students without a parking lot. They must not open this facility this fall without the legal parking.

I urge anyone who is available to be present at the next meeting, Mon., July 22. If you cannot attend, please voice your concerns to the city commissioners. Thank you.

Liz Hofer

Madison, July 10