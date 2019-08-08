Letter to the Editor

Your story about the organic farm tour at St. Peter on the Prairie prompted me to wonder if anyone would be interested in knowing how all of this interest in "sustainable" agriculture got started.

It's thanks to then-Dakota State College, which hosted a series of environmental programs in 1975 titled "The Land: Searching for an Environmental Ethic."

The Johnson brothers, Bernie and Bill, "converted" to organic farming in 1976 as a result of this federally-funded program. Their sons, Charlie, Allan, Kevin and Aaron, picked up on this knowledge and are now flourishing, graciously spreading their success story to others.

Before this, in 1973-75, Dakota State's recent "Hall of Famer," Clyde Brashier, pioneered Lake Herman preservation with a series of federal grants to control runoff through sediment-containing dams and even got funds to start dredging the lake.

I hope the community appreciates the profoundly positive effect our university has had in the past as it now continues to help lead the nation in the field of cyber security.

Gerald Lange

Madison, Aug. 7