Letter to the Editor

I was officiating the Sweet 16 game MCM vs. Garretson and a spectator from MCM said, "I am glad you are officiating our match, you are my favorite."

I said, "What are you trying to get `Brownie Points'?"

He looked at me seriously and said, "No, you are our favorite!"

Now if that is not a confidence booster, I don't know what is. So, Mr. McCook (I did not get the gentleman's name, but he knows who he is), thank you from the bottom of my heart. We do not get appreciated very often, so when we do, we really want people to know. Thank you.

If we had more sweet people in this world, it would be a better place. God bless.

Laurie Thompson

Sioux Falls, Nov. 12