Letter to the Editor

Patty and I had the unique honor and privilege to attend a United States Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 22 that left an indelible impression upon me that I would like to share.

I learned that it has been 244 years since Congress passed a resolution creating a Corps of Marines on Nov. 10, 1775. Today, Marine security guards work to protect over 125 embassies around the globe.

The Marine Corps Birthday Ball is replayed in similar fashion throughout these embassy locations (in our case, Jakarta, Indonesia) every year in November. This annual event consists of a program, dinner and dancing.

The program started with a Marine birthday message from the U.S. ambassador and military dignitaries, then the presentation of the colors, the national anthem, a cake cutting ceremony, then hearing the trumpet playing "Taps" in recognition of fallen comrades. It will weaken your knees.

There was a video message that showed Marines, past and present and those who have fallen. It also showed Marines in full dress uniforms and in combat fatigues covered with dirt and grime fighting against those who try to harm us.

The Marines talked about their missions, their training, their deployments and coming home. Hearing this, I fought back tears to my eyes to realize the sacrifices for these men and their families.

My wife's son, Major Matthew Gross, works at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta as a foreign area officer for the U.S. State and Defense departments.

Matt has encountered combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and as we sit in our comfortable homes, with the doors unlocked most of the time, rarely do I ever think how fortunate we are to have the freedoms of the USA.

I also had the opportunity to visit with some of the embassy military personnel in Jakarta and soon learned that it is very obvious that our country is constantly under attack, especially by China and Russia every day as they try to diminish our way of life.

I also noticed visiting with these guys that they always referred to the "president" -- not Trump, not Obama or any past president names. It was always the "president" showing total respect for the office of the presidency of the United States.

Our trip to Indonesia gave me pause to have had the opportunity to visit with these Marines, Army and Navy personnel, and I was once again reminded of the greatness of America and how fortunate we are to live here as these heroes keep us safe.

God bless America!

Gene Phillips

Madison, Nov. 28