Letter to the Editor

We are here to write a letter to give a suggestion that we feel would benefit the citizens of this town. We have noticed all the celebrations and assemblages that have happened during the summer time, including Discovery Day and the concert party at the grand opening of the Beacom Center at Dakota State University. We even attended both of them.

However, during the last decade we have lived in this town, we noticed that there's one occasion this town never had, though we thought it would have: a Halloween party for the community.

We personally think the season of autumn deserves a celebration such as that, where people dress up in costumes, dance and participate in Halloween-related activities. It would most likely bring out the fun sides of the youth as the other celebrations do.

For where a Halloween party could be held, the ideal options for a location would be at the city armory down the street from Sunshine Foods, the Community Center or the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.

Joe Yaroch

Madison, Aug. 27