August 29, 2019

Letter to the Editor - Daily Leader Extra : Letters To The Editor

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:49 pm

Letter to the Editor By Joe Yaroch, Madison Madison Daily Leader

We are here to write a letter to give a suggestion that we feel would benefit the citizens of this town. We have noticed all the celebrations and assemblages that have happened during the summer time, including Discovery Day and the concert party at the grand opening of the Beacom Center at Dakota State University. We even attended both of them.

However, during the last decade we have lived in this town, we noticed that there's one occasion this town never had, though we thought it would have: a Halloween party for the community.

We personally think the season of autumn deserves a celebration such as that, where people dress up in costumes, dance and participate in Halloween-related activities. It would most likely bring out the fun sides of the youth as the other celebrations do.

For where a Halloween party could be held, the ideal options for a location would be at the city armory down the street from Sunshine Foods, the Community Center or the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.

Joe Yaroch

Madison, Aug. 27

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 3:49 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.