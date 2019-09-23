Letter to the Editor

Often times, we wonder what will become of our youth of tomorrow.

Let me tell you about a recent experience I had with some of today's youth who will be tomorrow's leaders.

As everyone is well aware, the city of Madison had another look at the power of Mother Nature in our recent flood. Like many in the community, St. John Lutheran experienced severe flooding in both our church and parsonage. After pumping out all the water, we, like everyone else who was inundated, were faced with the monumental task, of cleanup.

In the case of St. John, where we operate a very robust clothing ministry, we were faced with carrying hundreds of pounds of wet clothing and other items from the church basement. While members of our congregation and some good friends from the community were hard at work emptying the contents of the church basement and others were preparing food, we saw firsthand the goodness of our DSU community.

In the midst of our work, on what seemed like a never-ending task, about 40 DSU athletes, coaches and faculty descended on St. John and pitched in to carry all of the debris from our church basement and parsonage.

These young people were like angels coming to our rescue. They made short work of a big task.

Words cannot express the gratitude we at St. John have for the students and coaches for the help they provided. Clearly someone has installed in them the idea of community and neighbor helping neighbor, and that is being reinforced by the entire DSU Athletic Department.

After we finished cleaning out the basement at the church, another group of angels had been busy making a wonderful lunch for not only the crew working at St. John but for all the neighbors who were cleaning up after the flood.

Our DSU angels didn't just eat and run, but rather the coaches had them split into teams and spread out in the neighborhood to help clean out more basements.

On behalf of St. John's congregation, the pastors and I want to commend the DSU Athletic Department and the fine student athletes who took their precious time to help complete strangers in their time of need.

Thank you for showing us just how important Dakota State University is to the community of Madison.

Scott Parsley

Council president

St. John Lutheran

Madison, Sept. 20