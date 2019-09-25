Letter to the Editor

I write to express our appreciation of one of your citizens, Humberto Baltazar, of the Los Tapatios restaurant.
Friday, Sept. 13, about 9:30 p.m., we asked him of the road to get us to Interstate 229 and Sioux Falls. Mr. Baltazar graciously told us the way, then led us a couple three miles. Next he reappeared (in the dark) to say we should have gone right, not left. Then again he reappeared to say we needed to go to the second stop sign.
We were blessed for his help and you are blessed to have someone who cares in your community.
Norma Thomsen
Rapid City, Sept. 21