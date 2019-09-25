September 25, 2019

Letter to the Editor - Daily Leader Extra : Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:56 pm

Letter to the Editor By Norma Thomsen, Rapid City Madison Daily Leader

I write to express our appreciation of one of your citizens, Humberto Baltazar, of the Los Tapatios restaurant.

Friday, Sept. 13, about 9:30 p.m., we asked him of the road to get us to Interstate 229 and Sioux Falls. Mr. Baltazar graciously told us the way, then led us a couple three miles. Next he reappeared (in the dark) to say we should have gone right, not left. Then again he reappeared to say we needed to go to the second stop sign.

We were blessed for his help and you are blessed to have someone who cares in your community.

Norma Thomsen

Rapid City, Sept. 21

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:56 pm.

