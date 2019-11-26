Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

As we gather with family and friends this week, we will share lists of things for which we are grateful. I am grateful for Madison Regional Health System -- that it is here in our community providing expert and compassionate healthcare close to home.

I am also grateful for our local businesses, who value MRHS and its place in the community, and who have provided a way for others to support our hospital through the Madison Regional Health Foundation's raffle.

We recognize Dan Roemen, Sunshine Foods; DeLon Mork, Madison Dairy Queen; Paul Schultz, F&M Co-op Oil; and Russ Olson, Heartland, for their generous support which allowed the Foundation to purchase a $2,500 travel voucher from All About Travel, Inc. for the raffle prize.

The Madison Regional Health Foundation will be selling these raffle tickets at the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Show and Sell on Sat., Nov. 30. People who buy raffle tickets are optimists and philanthropists at the same time. The Foundation is grateful for your support.

Beth Knuths, director

MRHS Foundation

Madison, Nov. 25