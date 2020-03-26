March 26, 2020

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

Posted: Thursday, March 26, 2020 3:53 pm

Letter to the Editor By JEFF NELSON, president, Lake County Food Pantry, Madison Madison Daily Leader

Editor, The Daily Leader:

During these challenging times, the Lake County Food Pantry is continuing its distribution of food to those in need. The Food Pantry is using its current stocks of donated food and food we have obtained from Feeding S.D. and the Federal Commodity Food Program to meet these needs. We also are continuing to rely on food purchases from Sunshine Foods and Jack's.

Until the current COVID-19 challenge is settled, the most valuable donation to support the Food Pantry is cash, which we will use to purchase food as needed. Such donations can be directly deposited in the Food Pantry's account with First Bank and Trust, Madison, or sent to P.O. Box 61, Madison, S.D., 57042.

As always, thanks for your support.

Jeff Nelson, president

Lake County Food Pantry

Madison, March 26

