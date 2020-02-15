Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

Did you know that patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease? Cancer patients use nearly one-quarter of the nation's blood supply. In fact, five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet, only 3% of people in the U.S. give blood.

To help ensure patients have the strength and support to fight cancer, the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are teaming up this February to encourage people to Give Blood to Give Time. Individuals are invited to honor their loved ones by making a blood donation appointment or financial contribution at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. A loved one's cancer diagnosis may leave families and friends feeling helpless. But when someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, and more people are needed to donate blood regularly to help meet the need. On behalf of the Red Cross and American Cancer Society, I encourage you to Give Blood to Give Time in support of cancer patients and their families.

Patty Brooks

American Red Cross

Sioux Falls, Feb. 12