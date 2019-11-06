Letter to the Editor

This month, 19 years ago, I went to the Madison hospital with a massive headache that I had had for several days. After testing, I went home and received a phone call that I was to go to the ER in Sioux Falls where a team of doctors would be waiting for me. I had been diagnosed with a pituitary brain tumor.

One of the doctors waiting for me to arrive was Dr. Wilson Asfora, a neurology surgeon. After more testing, it was determined that I would be having surgery. My vision had been affected and my heart almost stopped before the surgery could be completed due to the testing required and not the fault any doctor.

Dr. Asfora used a technique that he had developed to remove the very large tumor with minimal invasion to my head and brain. This technique is now standard across the nation for pituitary tumors.

I have read with interest the case against him concerning some of his surgical procedures and the devices that he designed.

I am in no position to make judgments for or against his being released from his position at the Sanford Hospital. I do know that without Dr. Asfora's expertise, my life would be extremely different. My team of doctors were definitely guided by the power of the prayers of my family, friends, and even people I did not know.

Thresea Wright

Wentworth, Nov. 4