Letter to the Editor

On December 14, 2019, a large crew of Food Pantry volunteers delivered over 5,000 lbs. of food to 171 Lake County families. This Christmas food delivery was the 37th for this important program. Along with the food, a record 305 children received over 600 gifts through the generosity of the many who "adopted" angels from the Angel Trees.

Special recognition is due Shirley Ebsen, Bobbi Janke, Arleen Weerheim, Amber Schmidt, Jennifer Gross, Sarah Hock and Ed Hanson who volunteered many hours to organize this Christmas initiative.

In addition, Gary Klingbile, owner of Gary's Bakery, Nancy Sabbe and the staff from the Madison Public Library, and the Sinclair family, owners of Montgomery's Furniture Outlet, again graciously hosted an Angel Tree.

The Food Pantry is very grateful for the many, many individuals, businesses, service clubs and churches who also offer incredible financial support. The Food Pantry also especially values and much appreciates its working relationship with Interlakes Community Action Partnership. Their support enables the Christmas food and Angel programs and emergency food delivery throughout the year to be possible.

Last, the Madison Daily Leader and KJAM radio both offered generous media coverage of this effort.

Taken together, these efforts helped 171 families and 305 children in Lake County to have a merrier Christmas.

We wish to offer our heartfelt thanks to all who continue to support and sustain the Lake County Food Pantry. Please accept best wishes and have a blessed Christmas season.

Jeffrey L. Nelson

Food Pantry president

Madison, Dec. 16