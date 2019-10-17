Letter to the Editor

As a resident of South Dakota, I have always been interested in Native American culture and issues affecting our Native population. I am delighted to see Native American art, music and filmmaking flourishing. Those aspects of Native life are much valued.

However, there is a much darker side of this growth and change. I remember reading that Sen. Rounds has said that violence against and murder of Native American women is an epidemic. In 2017, Savanna La Fountain-Greywind of the Spirit Lake Nation was murdered in North Dakota. She was eight months pregnant. Her body was found by a neighbor eight days after she was reported missing in the Red River.

To address this violence and improve response by law enforcement officials, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska introduced Savanna's Act (Senate Bill 227) to increase coordination and communication among state, federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies. S227 would improve collection of data related to missing and murdered Indians and require the U.S. Department of Justice to include statistics on missing and murdered cases in its annual report to Congress on Indian Country Investigations and Prosecutions.

When this issue came to the U.S. House of Representatives as a part of the Violence Against Women Act earlier this year, Rep. Dusty Johnson voted against it. The bill in the Senate has bipartisan support from 23 co-sponsors including Republican Sen. Hoeven of North Dakota.

Please encourage South Dakota Sen. Michael Rounds and John Thune to support passage of this important legislation. And, although Rep. Johnson initially voted against this bill, he is hoping that he can support a "cleaned up" version of the companion bill in the House.

Mary Snyder

Wentworth, Oct. 15