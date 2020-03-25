Letter to the Editor

National Agriculture Day is March 24. Ag Day is about recognizing and celebrating the contribution of agriculture in our everyday lives.

The National Ag Day program encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced, how valuable agriculture is in maintaining a strong economy, and to appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.

Agriculture is the number one industry in South Dakota. Agriculture provides 132,105 jobs in South Dakota and contributes $11.2 billion total value added to the economy.

In Lake County, there are approximately 753 producers and farmers who produce mostly grains, oil seeds and livestock. Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis.

The Lake County Conservation District supervisors appreciate and thank those producers and farmers who work hard every day to produce our food and to protect our national resources.

Carolyn Rudebusch

LCCD president

Madison, March 23