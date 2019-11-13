Letter to the Editor

Word from the Department of Game, Fish and Parks that the state has sold nearly 26,000 fewer hunting licenses this year shouldn't come as a surprise. A five-year study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that the number of hunters in America has plummeted to half of what it was 50 years ago, a decline that's expected to accelerate in the next decade.
Why? Hunting is nothing more than a senseless blood sport.
The holdouts would do better to acknowledge the writing on the wall, put down their rifles and bows, and join the 86 million Americans who go outdoors to peacefully observe and photograph wildlife.
Craig Shapiro
Norfolk, Va., Nov. 8