Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

For the past many years, the Madison Kiwanis Club has held its "Pancake Day" event for the community of Madison. On behalf of our local Kiwanis Club, I would like to take a moment to thank the many businesses and individuals who continue to support this fund-raiser which support the various youth and community programs in our community.

Also, I'd like to give a shout-out to East River Federal Credit Union, who bought three tickets to give away for their "eat locally" day. Without your support, we would not be able to provide funds for the many deserving organizations and kids who benefit from them.

We have a wonderful group of members, and I would like to recognize Bernie Schuurmans and Carol Shaver for their many years of chairing this fund-raising event. Lots of work, planning and preparation is needed, in addition to the many wonderful volunteers who help work that day. We couldn't do it without their help, and it's a wonderful feeling when everyone works together!

More importantly, I would like to especially take a moment to recognize a very special, long-standing member of our Kiwanis Club -- Chuck Robbins, who every year takes the initiative to personally contact businesses and individuals to purchase pre-sales tickets for this event. This year, he sold approximately $3,800 in ticket pre-sales, which is just above and beyond anyone else, and he has unselfishly done this for many, many years. His support, dedication and enthusiasm for our club carries into every aspect of our mission, and we just want him to know how much his efforts are appreciated and how valued he is to our club.

If anyone is interested in our Kiwanis Club, you are welcome to attend our meetings every Tuesday at noon at Nicky's. You will find a welcoming atmosphere and also get a chance to listen to extremely interesting programs from various organizations and programs in our community and surrounding area. Check us out!

Linda Heilman

Kiwanis president

Madison, Oct. 31