The MHS Class of 1955 and friends from the Class of 1956 held their 64th reunion in Madison on Sept. 13-15.

We would like to acknowledge the following for all their outstanding courtesy and service shown to us during our stay: AmericInn, Hillside, Lakes Bar & Grill, Nicky's (especially Shelby for a job well done), 2nd Street Diner and Delon and staff at the Dairy Queen.

Despite the rainy weather and flooding, we enjoyed our stay and were glad to contribute to the local merchants in their time of need.

Dick and Nancy Ness

Bethlehem, Pa., Oct. 3