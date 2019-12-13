Letter to the Editor

Editor, the Daily Leader:

River of LIfe Christian Fellowship sustained major flood damage in the September flood and we were not able to have services in our church. Laura Boecker and Andy Kinzley owners of Kinzley Funeral Home offered to let us use their facility for our services 'til we were able to get back into our building.

We just had our first service back in our own building at 610 N.E. 3rd St. in Madison last Sunday.

We cannot thank Kinzley Funeral Home enough for letting us use their building and parking lot. They were so gracious and kind in all their efforts in every way, showing your kindness and love in this hard season of recovery from the flood.

So grateful and appreciative,

Kathy Sullivan for

Our River of Life

Christian Fellowship

Madison, Dec. 12