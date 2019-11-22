Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

American Education Week is an opportunity for us to reflect upon the impact education has on our community.

The future of our community, state, country, world is being shaped right now, in a classroom. Those responsible for molding our future leaders are tasked with much more than teaching the basics of math, science and reading. They spend their days teaching valuable life lessons about conflict resolution, building relationships, becoming a more confident individual and overcoming obstacles.

While I could easily expand on that list, the fact is our future truly does depend on the education of our youth. We are fortunate to have outstanding educators in our area communities, and I hope we can all find a way to offer our gratitude to them this week and always for all that they do.

Penni Groce

Chamber Education

Committee Chair

Madison, Nov. 18