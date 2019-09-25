Letter to the Editor

During the past several months, I have listened as various members of this community have expressed their frustration and concern with regard to the behavior and character of members of the DSU student body. I share the following as a counter to those comments.

One week ago, the members of St. John Lutheran Church were faced with the monumental task of having to clean out the church and parsonage basements. As the first hour of cleaning moved into the second and muscles and backs started to ache, the coaches of the DSU baseball team arrived on scene with their entire team as well as various other DSU student athletes. They quickly put on rubber gloves and effortlessly moved hundreds and hundreds of pounds of flood-ruined clothing, shelving and furniture.

After our basements were clear and we had shared lunch together, these same students took their seemingly limitless energy and went to the private homes that surround the church, generously offering their strong backs and legs to whoever needed help hauling stuff out of their flooded basements.

These student athletes brought enthusiasm and good humor, coupled with courtesy, respect and humility, to a job that was quickly feeling overwhelming and impossible. Not once was there a complaint about the dirt, a request for a break or a question asking how much longer.

These athletes and their coaches worked hard, they worked steady and they readily moved from one task to the next as soon as they were asked.

On behalf of St. John Lutheran Church, I say thank you to the wonderful coaches and student athletes of the DSU baseball team as well as their friends. We are grateful for every single one of you and will continue to welcome you to our neighborhood and through our doors anytime!

Pastor Shelly Gehring

St. John Lutheran

Madison, Sept. 20