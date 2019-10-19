October 19, 2019

Letter to the Editor - Daily Leader Extra : Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 3:40 pm

Letter to the Editor By Jim Casanova, Madison Madison Daily Leader

To the flood victims of Madison (past and present):

I attended the Oct. 15 Madison City Commission meeting to discuss measures that can be taken to prevent future flooding in Madison.

I asked them why the current creek mower had not been used to mow the creeks, and I wanted them to consider it prior to winter to prepare for spring melting. I was told the mower was broken down all summer.

I suggested they rent a mower in Sioux Falls with tracks on it and a large arm to reach down to get all of the grass, weeds and trees cut off and removed from the creek beds.

I am not sure this is being considered by the commissioners, but I feel that this should be a high priority to prevent future flooding in the spring.

If you would like to see how bad the creeks are, drive by the S. Egan Ave. creek near the ballpark on the east side, north bank. It is full of debris.

Please try to attend the City Commission meeting on Mon., Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m. (behind the police department) and show your support of preventive measures the city can take to prevent future flooding in Madison by being proactive and removing obstacles so the water can move more smoothly through our city.

Jim Casanova

Madison, Oct. 17

