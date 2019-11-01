Letter to the Editor

As the cold season nears, and especially after our recent flood, we should remember everyone who may be in need of clothing.

The clothing bank at the St. John Lutheran Church was damaged and will not be in operation until after the first of the year, but there are some alternatives.

On an ongoing basis, the 4Seasons Flea Market has select free clothing for those in need inside the store. Talk to anyone at the counter. Their number is 256-6696.

Sarah Hock at Inter-Lakes Community Action can issue a voucher for clothing and household items from the Encore Family Store. You can reach her at 256-6518, ext. 108.

If you can get to Sioux Falls, the thrift store for the Union Gospel Mission at 703 E. 8th will give away free clothing if you simply explain your loss from the flood or are in need. They have limited hours so worth calling first at 605-334-6732.

There is also the Center of Hope at 225 E. 11st Street in Sioux Falls which focuses mainly on winter clothing at very minimal cost. They can be contacted at 605-334-9789.

It's a terrible loss for our community to be without a clothing bank for even this short time. Spread the word and share whatever I've missed.

John Hess

Madison, Oct. 31