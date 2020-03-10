March 10, 2020

Letter to the Editor - Daily Leader Extra : Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 3:35 pm

Letter to the Editor By Joel Jorgenson, Superintendent Madison Center School District Madison Daily Leader

All current information shows there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in South Dakota.

However, I want to take a moment to share with our community some of the steps we are taking at Madison Central School District in preparing for any potential coronavirus situation in our area. We want to prepare and do everything we can for the safety and protection of our students and staff.

We have developed additional plans for the cleaning of our facilities, and procedures for the extra cleaning of computers, buses, door handles, desktops, walls and many more common use areas to help stop the spread of germs.

Additional items identified by the CDC are the simple steps of students and staff washing hands frequently, not touching your eyes, nose or mouth and to sneeze into a tissue or your arm and not your hand. As another precaution, we will be installing additional hand sanitizer stations located in many areas throughout the school buildings for use by students and staff.

We will utilize information we receive from the Department of Health along with information from the CDC and will follow up with updates in the future as we receive new information.

Joel Jorgenson

Superintendent

Madison Central

School District

Madison, March 6

