Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

This is an open letter to the person in the white car who almost hit me head-on last week. You were traveling south on the firecracker road and you had just gone over the train tracks.

I was coming north. I saw you start to drive over the center line so I slowed down. I assumed you would make a correction and get back in your lane. You didn't.

You were on a path to hit me head-on when I laid on the horn and got ready to take the ditch. Your head popped up and you jerked back into your lane just in time to go past me.

I don't remember if you are a man or woman, young or old. All I remember seeing is the look of terror in your eyes as you sped by. It was obvious you had been looking down at your phone.

Our lives almost changed forever because you were looking at your phone. My prayer is this encounter was awful enough that you will NEVER use your phone again while you are driving. My friends and family would be heartbroken if your irresponsible action had hurt me. I bet your friends and family would feel the same way.

If you can't resist answering that text or checking to see who is calling, you need to have a reality check with your addiction to your phone. This was a wake-up call. I hope you listened.

Mary Kenyon

Wentworth, Oct. 22