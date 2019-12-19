Letter to the Editor

After the Dakota 38+2 memorial and reconciliation ride passed through Madison this weekend, my heart was full of thanks to many, from the Madison Police Department for providing escort to the community members who gave gifts of hand warmers, stable space and horse gear to the riders.

Giving thanks is easy. Less easy for me is to write about why as a "white" woman this ride, which is also designated as a healing ceremony, has growing significance for me.

The ride is a memorial to 40 Dakota men who were hung (38 at one time) in connection with events of the Dakota War of 1862. I encourage anyone who wants to search out credible and balanced resources regarding that conflict to do so.

It is not my intention to dismiss or settle historical issues for anyone in 250 words or less. My interest in the ride is what I can do in the now to participate in the reconciliation and healing aspects of the ride, for both concepts suggest that hurt exists and that the hurt is fixable.

The hurt I speak of is centuries old and continues, I hope in ever lessening degrees, into the present. That hurt is people causing harm to each other, with an astronomically disproportionate amount of the hurt being put upon indigenous people.

That may sound like something from a college textbook or a partisan point of view, but it is in fact real. It's who and where we are as people living in the Dakotas.

The ride is for reconciliation and healing. It is one peaceful and inspired response to this hurt. It's not forgetting the past or ignoring the present; it's mounting a horse and riding into the past, present and future for 16 days in December when it's below freezing. The riders meet everyone more than half way in the act of reconciliation -- they extend their hand in every place from Lower Brule to Mankato, and people along the route are reaching back.

The Dakota 38+2 ride speaks for itself; it is independently powerful. It does not need this letter to defend or summarize it, but I write anyhow as one woman blessed to live in Madison where every 14th of December we are all invited to witness and welcome healing and reconciliation.

Casualene Meyer

Madison, Dec. 18