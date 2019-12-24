Letter to the Editor

Yesterday I was in the Sunshine store buying groceries. While I was standing in line putting my groceries on the conveyor belt, a man in the check-out line behind me said, "Don't take that out."

I wasn't sure who he was talking to and I continued to take groceries out of my cart. After the cashier had scanned the items, she said to me, "That will be $80.51."

As I was opening my purse to get my credit card to pay the bill, the man again said, "Don't take that out." He then opened his wallet and gave the cashier a $100 bill and said, "Use this to pay for her bill."

I looked at him in confusion, not knowing why he was doing this. I asked him who he was and he replied, "Santa." I then asked him what his name was, but he only said, "Go do some Christmas shopping for your grandchildren."

I was so shocked and just thanked him for his generosity. He walked away without saying another word.

I asked the cashier if she knew his name and she said, "He's been doing this for a lot of people."

Whoever you are, Santa, thank you again for your gift of generosity, and Merry Christmas to you!

Jeri Daniels

Madison, Dec. 24