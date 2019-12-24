December 24, 2019

Letter to the Editor - Daily Leader Extra

Letter to the Editor

Editor, The Daily Leader:

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Letter to the Editor By Jeri Daniels, Madison

Yesterday I was in the Sunshine store buying groceries. While I was standing in line putting my groceries on the conveyor belt, a man in the check-out line behind me said, "Don't take that out."

I wasn't sure who he was talking to and I continued to take groceries out of my cart. After the cashier had scanned the items, she said to me, "That will be $80.51."

As I was opening my purse to get my credit card to pay the bill, the man again said, "Don't take that out." He then opened his wallet and gave the cashier a $100 bill and said, "Use this to pay for her bill."

I looked at him in confusion, not knowing why he was doing this. I asked him who he was and he replied, "Santa." I then asked him what his name was, but he only said, "Go do some Christmas shopping for your grandchildren."

I was so shocked and just thanked him for his generosity. He walked away without saying another word.

I asked the cashier if she knew his name and she said, "He's been doing this for a lot of people."

Whoever you are, Santa, thank you again for your gift of generosity, and Merry Christmas to you!

Jeri Daniels

Madison, Dec. 24

Posted in on Tuesday, December 24, 2019

