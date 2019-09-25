Letter to the Editor

I am writing a letter to get you aware of an important matter. During the week of Sept. 20, people across the world will walk out of work and school to demand immediate and strong climate action. However, I'm not sure if anyone in Madison is willing to commit to joining that crowd.

Every new pipeline, refinery and plastics plant we build now will further pollute our communities and our climate for decades to come. Already, natural disasters like Hurricane Dorian and wildfires in the Amazon are showing the impacts of climate chaos. What's worse is the Brazilian president Bolsarno keeps calling for deforestation and clear-cutting, which will severely impact the Earth's air more so than ever, just as Trump's plans for more mining and drilling will. We're running out of time to act. We need all the help we can get to assemble such a large grassroots army.

That's why I think a community meeting should be held around the time of the upcoming week, for anyone who's willing to preserve the Earth for another decade and delay climate change, and holding our elected officials accountable for their inaction in the face of an impending climate catastrophe.

We need to at ASAP for a Green New Deal that keeps fossil fuels in the ground while addressing the needs of communities and workers. We have to act fast and take part in this move as well. Every little bit helps.

Joe Yaroch

Madison, Sept. 23