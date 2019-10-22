Letter to the Editor

South Dakota's big vision leaders created a very profitable perfect solution to end our 100% oil addiction -- a perfect solution other states can also use as a guide to end their addictions to oil and soon U.S. addiction to oil.

In 1985, S.D. big vision leaders legislated the state's best business plan ever by extracting a one cent/gallon sales tax at S.D. oil pipelines. We dedicated those dollars to incent investors to build our billion-gallon competing S.D. ethanol industry that has already lowered our gasoline prices up to a dollar/gallon.

Skeptics and especially the author of best-selling book "Blowout" detailing U.S. oil addiction's horrific costs, Rachael Maddow: Please visit South Dakota to participate in the grand profitable success of that perfect strategy.

You will observe a bustling, growing wealthy economy going from a self-described "buffalo commons" to be a number one-rated state attracting new businesses. If driving a standard auto, you also will be able to access a growing number of E85 blender pumps -- and legally purchase significantly lower cost proven more power, much safer, high 94 octane premium blends E30-40.

Importantly, S.D. big vision leaders this session will "big time" increase all auto owners' preferred access to these premium 94 octane blends E30-40, such ethanol will have half of our gasoline market share within 10 years.

New pipeline tax dollars will also more than adequately fund advertising, informing all auto owners these high octane blends are their legal, safest more power best value purchase. Most importantly, they can nearly eliminate tailpipe exhaust content identical to cigarette smoke's most poisonous content that nationally, annually continues to maim or kill millions of especially our smallest children before and early after birth. A holocaust like lead octane caused oil's profits for 20 years. Reference saferair.net

Orrie Swayze

Wilmot, Oct. 11