Rocco helped make summer 2019 enjoyable

Minnesota Twins fans in our area have had a rough few years.

The team last won the American League Central division in 2010, and had a losing 570-726 record since then. Attendance at brand-new Target Field declined steadily.

For many distant fans, like those of us in Lake County, turning on the radio or television each night was an exercise in disappointment. We remember turning on games in which we were down 4-0 early and realizing there was no chance we were going to win that night.

But 2019 turned it all around. Several new players and a new manager breathed new life into the team. Baseball seemed fun again for the Twins. A strong start was greeted with deserved skepticism, given the team's recent history.

But the Twins kept playing well and with more joy, and the wins kept coming. A late-summer slump that erased the division lead was followed by another hot streak that clinched the Central title.

Baseball is a team game, and many people were responsible for the success in 2019. But perhaps extra credit goes to the new manager, Rocco Baldelli. National sportswriters agreed, naming him this week as the American League Manager of the Year.

Managing a professional sports team is no small task, balancing the need to hold players accountable, while keeping confidence up. There are plenty of other responsibilities, including communicating with ownership, fans and media, that make the job difficult.

But Baldelli handled them all well and helped make the summer for those of us who have been discouraged. He was able to work with underachieving players and help them put a good season together. He helped instill enthusiasm for the game again, which fans can always see.

The 2019 season will be hard to duplicate, as the Twins won more games than they had in any season in more than half a century. So let's take a moment to enjoy it while we can, and thank Baldelli for his contribution to it.

-- Jon M. Hunter