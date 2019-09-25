A thing for the future? School vaping sensors

The Dell Rapids School District is installing sensors in school bathrooms that can detect vaping chemicals, then sends a silent message to school officials.

Vaping is the process of using an "e-cigarette," which is a battery-operated, handheld vaporizer. It simulates some aspects of smoking without burning tobacco. The e-cigarette heats a liquid, typically containing propylene glycol, glycerin, nicotine, flavorings and other additives.

It's a relatively new activity, and sometimes marketed as a smoking substitute that could be used where smoking is banned. While early promotions implied it is harmless, vaping has been linked to hundreds of cases of lung disease nationwide, and a small number of deaths. South Dakota has recorded six incidents of lung damage from vaping.

The "e-cigarette" name even has some appeal to those who love everything electronic, like computers, smartphones and other digital devices, even though the vaping devices aren't electronic in nature.

The short- and long-term adverse effects of vaping are still being studied. Some observers believe it may help a smoker quit, although it is likely more harmful than other smoking cessation medicines.

In any case, schools are trying to get ahead of the problem, which some administrators are calling an epidemic. It reminds us of the old Brownsville Station hit "Smokin' in the Boys' Room," which was a rebellious anthem of its time. Apparently, "Vapin' in the Boys' Room" might be an upcoming hit song.

So Dell Rapids has installed the sensors, and other schools will be seeing if they help reduce vaping in school. We would expect the South Dakota legislature to discuss it during the next session, although we are not aware of a specific bill being considered.

We're glad Dell Rapids is giving this a try, because it could provide a test case for other schools. Let's see how it plays out.

-- Jon M. Hunter