Capitol security is confronting a paradox

New security procedures at the state Capitol in Pierre will start on Jan. 13. The procedures attempt to make the capitol building safe, but doing so confronts a paradox: The legislature passed last year -- and Gov. Kristi Noem signed -- a bill allowing people to bring firearms into the Capitol.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety secretary Craig Price stated that the new policies will improve public safety and preserve public access.

A new security-screening room near the Capitol's north entrance will screen visitors. A magnetometer will detect cell phones, keys, and other larger metal items. Visitors with internal or external medical devices, such as a pacemaker, will be searched separately. Staff and regular visitors can obtain a pass that allows them to skip the screening process.

The announcement didn't say so, but we presume when a gun is detected by the scanner, then personnel would ask to see the concealed carry permit, which is required to bring a gun into the building.

The ongoing debate about guns and mass shootings in America is complicated. One side believes fewer guns will prevent violence, the other side believes more guns will prevent the bad guys from being the only ones with weapons.

We credit the Department of Public Safety for doing the best they can under the law, but banning pepper spray and knives while allowing guns is an odd paradox.

-- Jon M. Hunter