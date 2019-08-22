Wrapping up a great Madison summer

Late August brings the annual Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree, a symbolic wrap-up to summer in the Interlakes area.

And a terrific summer it's been. Yes, road construction and some extra rain slowed things down, but they didn't dampen enthusiasm for all the activities for children and adults here this year.

We continue to applaud the city's summer recreation program, which includes activities for almost all ages of children. A variety of 4-H programs, which wrapped up at Achievement Days, provided a completely different set of experiences. Then there were youth softball and baseball, tennis, as well as spring and fall soccer.

Madison's Discovery Day had plenty of activities for all ages, as did the DownTown in MadTown events on Tuesday nights. The Madison Area Arts Council continues to host concerts and other events.

The city's parks were well-maintained this summer, with playground equipment in great shape. The aquatic center was well used from Memorial Day on, and the indoor pool at the Community Center was available for rainy days. The Community Center also provided generous hours for children and adults to enjoy other exercise and recreation. Lake Herman State Park hosted events.

And Miracle Treat Day at Madison's Dairy Queen filled a day with activities and music for all ages.

But hang on, the fun isn't over. In addition to the Prairie Village Jamboree, many fall school activities are already under way, like girls tennis, boys golf, volleyball and football. Dakota State University's homecoming is not far away, as well as the Prairie Village Pumpkin Train and the downtown Halloween event.

We appreciate all those organizations and volunteers who make Madison a terrific place to enjoy each summer, as well as continuing activities into the fall and the rest of the year.

-- Jon M. Hunter