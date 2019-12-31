Winter weather leads to neighborly help

We know Madison and Lake County aren't the only places in the country where people are so eager to help each other, but it always makes an impression.

Snowpacked, slippery roads are tough to navigate, and we've seen local cars slide into a ditch or boulevard. And we've seen a neighbor or stranger pulling the car back onto the road. In fact, in one case Monday, we know of a Good Samaritan who pulled out a car, then said, "I was going to pass you earlier, but you looked like you might slip off the road, so I followed you instead."

We've see sidewalks and driveways shoveled by neighbors without any communication with the homeowner. Not far away, a person would snowblow sidewalks around the entire block. "I had the snowblower going, and I was going in your direction, so I just kept going until I circled the block."

We're even more impressed with those checking on elderly or others who can't get out easily. "Can I stop at the store for you? Or run an errand? By the way, I cleared the ice and snow away from your furnace vent outside."

By the way, these are helpful tasks that no one charges for. Even so, a plate of cookies might show up at the kind neighbor's house in the next day or two.

Yes, there are other places where these things happen. That doesn't diminish the fact that we're very glad they happen here.

-- Jon M. Hunter