We can do better on on boating safety

The U.S. Coast Guard released its 2018 Recreational Boating Statistics Report recently, revealing that there were 633 boating fatalities nationwide in 2018, a 3.8% decrease from 2017. That's good news.

Of course, 633 boating fatalities are way too many. "While these decreases are encouraging, there are still too many deaths and injuries that could be avoided through the use of life jackets and eliminating alcohol consumption while operating a boat," said Capt. Scott Johnson, chief of the Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety at Coast Guard Headquarters.

Boating safety is an important issues in our area, with so many lakes and recreational crafts. Counting all watercraft (fishing boats, ski boats, canoes, sailboats, jet skis and others), we wouldn't be surprised if there are more than 1,000 boats at Lake Madison alone.

Alcohol again was the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents nationwide in 2018, accounting for 100 deaths, or 19% of total fatalities.

Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, machinery failure and excessive speed ranked as the next five primary contributing factors in accidents.

With the exception of machinery failure, all other causes appear to be preventable. And while Game Fish & Parks officers do stop boats occasionally for variety of reasons, we see a fair amount of unsafe boat operation throughout each summer, including drinking and boating.

Developing good boat safety habits should start early, and some families teach children the fundamentals. But we see far too many children under 10 years old driving jet skis at excessive speeds.

Nationally, in cases where the cause of a boating fatality was known, 77% of victims drowned, and of those, 84% were not wearing a life jacket.

We can do better than this. Just a few changes would save lives: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety course, attach the engine cut-off switch and boat sober.

-- Jon M. Hunter