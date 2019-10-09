We're impressed with Swedish teen activist

October 9, 2019

Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:09 pm

By JON M. HUNTER, Publisher Madison Daily Leader

A 16-year-old environmental activist from Sweden is inspiring young people all over the world, including in the United States and South Dakota, about climate change.

There are thousands of environmental activities with a similar message, but Greta Thunberg is standing out from the crowd. Her message emphasizes that young people will live on Earth in whatever condition it's in, long after older people, including those in national leadership positions who make decisions.

Thunberg was at a rally in Rapid City a week ago, speaking out against the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline.

We understand and regret that partisan politics have taken over the discussion of many environmental issues. Frankly, we should be more intelligent about the debate than simply following the party diatribe of Republicans or Democrats.

Thunberg went on to appear on the North Dakota side of the Standing Rock Reservation. She has been a leading voice for fighting climate change, and gathered national attention when she spoke at the United Nations. She's been named by TIME magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in 2019. Not surprisingly, those who are opposed to her message are critics of her.

We're impressed by her poise, determination and message.

-- Jon M. Hunter

