Grants will help identify threats

South Dakota is receiving nearly $2 million in grants to help prevent and address threats of school violence.

We all read about school violence across the country, and recognize that it could occur anywhere. Small schools or large, urban or rural, these incidents can happen.

Madison Central School District has been proactive in working to prevent school violence. The remodeling of Madison High School eight years ago made substantial safety changes. A school resource officer was hired in late 2014. Faculty and staff have undergone training.

But not every school statewide has taken such actions. The grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance's STOP School Violence Program are intended to benefit schools of all sizes:

-- About $1 million will allow the state to establish a School Safety Resource Center. The center will help distribute best practices for school safety, provide training for threat recognition and fulfill requests for physical security assessments for K-12 school buildings.

-- Another portion for $500,000 will focus on establishing prevention and mental health training programs in conjunction with mental health professionals.

-- The final $500,000 will focus on technology and threat assessment solutions for safe schools programs.

The grant money cannot be used to purchase weapons, equipment, or fund salaries for School Resource Officers.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said the programs will be administered by the state Office of Homeland Security and new staff members will be hired to oversee the programs.

Gov. Kristi Noem expressed her appreciation. "These grants will be incredibly beneficial in our schools and better equip us to provide resources and training in the areas of violence prevention and threat recognition. While we hope our schools never experience violence, it is important we equip them with the resources they need to enhance safety and prepare teachers and students to recognize potential threats," she said.

We hope that all school districts, including those in Lake County, look to the center for the latest in threat recognition and violence prevention. It's worth staying one step ahead of the game.

-- Jon M. Hunter