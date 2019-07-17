Lake County lakes look good for fish quality

A recent study by researchers at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology found that the concentration of mercury in the sediments of seven South Dakota lakes notably increased during times of flooding and lake expansion.

We're aware of the mercury problem, as the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources occasionally issues warnings for certain lakes.

Emissions from coal fired power plants are evidently the main source of mercury pollution here and elsewhere. Mercury pollution peaked about forty years ago and has been declining since. However, it is still a health risk.

This year, of course, has seen flooding and excessive runoff in many Midwest lakes, streams and rivers, causing other elements like nitrogen and phosphorus to move from soils to bodies of water. Some of these head downstream, often all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.

But wait, there is some good news. Lakes in our area are apparently in good health, according to the state DENR. We looked at reports from Lake Madison, Lake Herman and Brant Lake, and all three stated that "Fish of all species and sizes tested safe (below acceptable limits)."

The DENR reports appear to focus on mercury, but consider other metals and contaminants as well.

Other nearby lakes aren't as fortunate. The Twins Lakes directly up US-81 about 18 miles from Madison has had flooding over the highway, and the DENR has issued a warning to "Limit consumption of Walleye and Northern Pike. These tested above recommended limits for mercury."

We're glad to hear Lake County lakes are good for fishing, and that sportsmen and sportswomen can enjoy their catch at the end of the day.

-- Jon M. Hunter