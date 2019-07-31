CyberLabs will be a great asset for DSU

The Madison CyberLabs, commonly known as MadLabs, will be an extraordinary asset for Dakota State University when it opens this year.

The research facility is another step in DSU's journey, an expansion of the school's success in other fields. While we expect the bulk of the research conducted there will be related to cyber security and cyber operations, there will be labs conducting research in other areas as well. Currently, eleven areas of focus are planned.

Research is a modestly new endeavor for South Dakota public universities. The schools that started near the state's founding in the late 1800s were focused on educating teachers and supporting other industries such as agriculture. Research was limited over the first century of the higher education system, before the legislature and Board of Regents pushed the institutions to expand their efforts about 15 years ago.

DSU has increased research in science, education, business and computing. But Dakota State's recent success in cybersecurity opens up a whole new world.

The facility itself will be secure, including a classified area available only to those with appropriate clearances. We expect many visiting researchers to come to Madison to work for both short and long periods of time.

Dakota State has announced a number of grant awards for research in the MadLabs, and a number of others are quite far along in the process.

Part of the facility is expected to open in September, with the rest to open around December or January.

We're extremely excited about the possibilities, not only of innovative research, but of the economic impact possibilities for Madison and this region.

-- Jon M. Hunter