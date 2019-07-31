Tower upgrades are an excellent first step

City of Madison commissioners authorized Monday a right-of-way request from Amert Construction to temporarily occupy parking spaces near the Lakeview Tower for 12 months. It's a minor step in a long path to upgrade the housing facility in central Madison.

Lakeview Tower was constructed in 1970 and dedicated in January, 1971, intended as a low-rent residence for the elderly. The Madison Housing and Redevelopment Commission was established to receive the federal funding and provide ongoing management for the 12-story, 94-unit apartment building.

We consider it a success, having provided housing to those with low incomes. Its mission has adapted over the years, at times providing housing to non-elderly tenants, including disabled clients and students with limited resources.

But every structure of this type requires substantial ongoing maintenance, changes to adapt to new codes and lifestyles, and an occasional renovation.

Because the facility is dependent on federal funds, the maintenance, changes and renovations are subject to budget realities and political forces. We've thought federal funds have been short of what is necessary.

So we're pleased to see the current infrastructure upgrades almost underway. The project is extensive:

-- removal and replacement of the existing sewer stacks on five vertical sections of the building along with all necessary demolitions and repairs to the existing building interior walls, amenities and systems.

-- repair of existing copper water supply piping in the five vertical sections as necessary. Install new PEX tubing to the branch lines to each bathroom. Provide shutoff valves that will allow isolation of each bathroom from the main supply lines.

-- modernization of two elevators including elevator equipment, elevator systems, and parts to the current standards of the industry.

While these improvements don't address all the challenges, we're glad the facility is receiving attention in a meaningful way. We hope other improvements will be made in years to come.

-- Jon M. Hunter