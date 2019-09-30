Equalization offer is worth pursuing

Lake County Equalization Director Rick Becker is asking property owners who suffered flood damage to consider working with him to save on their taxes.

It's a suggestion we encourage property owners to take advantage of.

Property taxes are based, of course, on the assessed value of real property, including both land and structures. Any damage to the structures would naturally cause the value to decrease, at least until the structure is repaired and brought back to the original condition.

Becker is suggesting that property owners call him for an on-site inspection. If the damage is significant, he can determine if the assessed value of the property should go down. Such an assessment would result in lower property taxes until the property is brought back to its previous condition.

It's only fair, but we aren't sure equalization directors in every South Dakota county are encouraging property owners to call. We commend Becker for suggesting the communication.

The timing is propitious. The legal assessment date for a value reduction is Nov. 1, a little more than four weeks away. A change would affect property taxes for the 2020 (current) assessment year.

Repairs that are made in coming weeks and months could bring the assessed value back up, which would take effect on Nov. 1, 2020. But at least the property tax could be lowered for one year. Repairs require a building permit.

It's worth a phone call to Becker (256-7605) to see if it makes sense for your property.

-- Jon M. Hunter