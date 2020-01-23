SDHSAA is right to refuse Sundays

The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors refused to consider an amendment to the association's constitution that would have allowed school activities on Sundays. We applaud them for their refusal.

At the board's meeting on Wednesday, SDHSAA staff presented the amendment, based partly on the fact that some national debate tournaments are on a Thursday through Monday schedule.

There have been other situations in which schools have wondered if they could schedule events on Sundays. And we recognize that for some people, youth sports are the most important thing. But we're glad SDHSAA board members continue to believe Sunday should be a day without school activities.

Board member Brian Maher of Sioux Falls said simply, "There's a reason that day's unavailable." Board member Craig Cassens of Faulkton was also skeptical of the amendment. "It's going to be setting that precedent for future requests," he said.

We're grateful to the SDHSAA board members for taking an important stand for South Dakota students and their families.

-- Jon M. Hunter