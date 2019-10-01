Box Elder residents deserve to know truth

The city attorney in Box Elder, S.D., has been paid $100,000 to resign. Government officials there, however, are not telling citizens why.

The Rapid City Journal reported that the Box Elder City Council approved the payment in July during a closed session. Attempts to get a copy of the separation agreement between the city and former City Attorney Kristi Vetri resulted in a redacted document with no information about the reason for the separation or payment.

Half the money will come directly from the city and half will come from the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, an insurance carrier of sorts. The two sides release each other from further claims.

We certainly have no additional information about the situation, but the citizens of Box Elder deserve to know more. The $100,000 is their money (half of it is directly their money, the other half is indirectly their money through insurance premiums).

We recognize that private businesses aren't required to release information about these kinds of things, but that seems to be the biggest problem: local governments aren't private businesses. They are legitimately owned and controlled by the citizens. Elected officials are directly responsible to citizens, not the other way around. Governments are public trusts, and the public deserves to know what is happening with the institution they "own."

We certainly appreciate those citizens who are working to get the information released, as well as the Rapid City Journal which is doing the same. We hope their efforts pay off soon, and avoid expensive legal action required to get the reasons made public.

Box Elder residents are entitled to know the truth.

-- Jon M. Hunter