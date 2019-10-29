‘Magnolias' is what DPP founders envisioned

The Sioux Empire Community Theater is presenting "Steel Magnolias" at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse Saturday evening.

The upcoming production caused us to reflect on the vision of local community leaders 30 years ago. This week's performance is exactly the type of activity they considered back then.

Some background: Prairie Repertory Theater, a summer program of South Dakota State University in Brookings, had performed in the Lawrence Welk Opera House at Prairie Village for a number of years.

Many of us remember those performances fondly. The seats were all close to the stage, we could actually see the performers behind the Opera House during intermission (there were no dressing rooms available), and the prairie setting made for memorable evenings.

The theater faculty at SDSU, however, were starting to think that an air-conditioned, mosquito-free theater with dressing rooms and modern technical enhancements were in order.

So the community of Madison rallied and raised money to start construction of the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. But instead of a single-use structure to serve Prairie Rep, visionaries thought it could be a multipurpose structure with a performing arts auditorium and convention center that could bring year-round entertainment to Madison.

Although early years were beset with financial challenges, the playhouse has been an extraordinary success, both for the community and for Dakota State University, which now owns it.

We think of the hundreds of performances there over the years, like Holiday Jam, armed forces concerts, DSU plays, the South Dakota Symphony, Maynard Ferguson and so many more. We've seen top-quality performances that most communities our size never get to see.

"Steel Magnolias" fits in that group. The play has been very successful in Sioux Falls but could only come to Madison if we had just the right venue.

We should take advantage of these opportunities to see great performances right here, without having to drive to another city. The performance of "Steel Magnolias" on Saturday will remind us that the vision of leaders years ago is paying off.

-- Jon M. Hunter