Getting kids outside in the winter cold

Driving by the Dakota Prairie Playhouse this weekend reminded us of the fun possible outside in the winter.

The hill to the south of the Playhouse was filled with kids and all sorts of sleds, mostly plastic, but a few improvised from other things. The goals seemed to be speed and distance.

While the tendency of some children and parents is to stay inside all winter and play video games, we think there are still lots of great opportunities for youth outside this winter.

For many parents, the temptation will be to structure organized activities for children outside. But some development experts believe sending kids outside with other kids, but without a plan, is the best idea.

Building snow forts or snowmen, sliding on the ice, or shaking trees to be doused in frost or snow sound like silly activities, but kids learn from just about any activity. And maybe shoveling sidewalks might just provide some early understanding of work.

As a bonus, a sunny winter day provides Vitamin D, which helps regulate emotional and mental moods by increasing serotonin in the brain. Even exposure to weaker sunlight in the winter can cause this joy boost.

Of course, kids need to be properly dressed to be out in the cold, but outdoor winter activities can be great for developing youth.

-- Jon M. Hunter