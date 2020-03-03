Making a case to shorten early voting

We've all read that today is "Super Tuesday," the day when 14 states cast primary ballots to nominate candidates for the Democratic nominee for president.

One of biggest of those states is Texas, which allows early voting, sometimes known as "no-excuse absentee voting." South Dakota also allows early voting.

About 700,000 Texas voters voted before Super Tuesday, which became a problem when two prominent Democratic primary candidates -- Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg -- dropped out. Voters who cast their ballots for those two candidates essentially wasted their vote.

We've written in this space before about early voting regret, in which voters change their minds about candidates, usually based on new information or some other factor.

he reasons for allowing voting before election day include a planned absence, avoiding long lines, or other reasons of convenience. Supporters say more people vote when offered this convenience, and they are probably correct.

But we believe the voting window is too wide: In South Dakota, voters can vote as early as 46 days before an election. For this year's presidential election, a South Dakota voter could cast a ballot as early as September 18. A lot of things could happen in the last six and a half weeks. There may be a particular speech, debate or event that causes a voter to think differently about a candidate.

For some local elections, campaigning doesn't even start until after Labor Day. Do we want them to be forced to campaign earlier?

We heard an alternative idea yesterday, which would be clearly impractical. A Texas voter who had voted early for Klobuchar suggested that a voter would vote for up to three candidates in order of preference. If the top choice drops out of the race, the second choice would be counted. We don't think it would work at all.

We believe in early voting, but just not so early. A more reasonable time frame -- like two weeks -- should be able to accommodate virtually everyone. Maybe add a provision that a person could vote a little earlier than that with a reason, like traveling for that entire period. That's the way all absentee voting used to be handled, and could be used again.

We think legislators in future years should considered making changes to South Dakota early voting protocols to improve the process.

-- Jon M. Hunter