More flood buyouts coming to Madison?

A meeting will be held on Monday to provide information about the possibility of more flood buyouts in Madison and Lake County.

The meeting, hosted jointly by Lake County and the city of Madison, will involve the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and other agencies. It will be held in the Commission Room at City Hall at 7 p.m. Monday.

Following the flood of 1993, FEMA provided funds to purchase properties in the flood plain that had been damaged and were likely to experience damage again.

The program was voluntary, meaning property owners decided whether or not to sell. In some cases, structures were torn down. In other cases, the structures were moved elsewhere in Lake County, which was a requirement of the program.

The result was a substantial amount of property along local creeks now owned by the city of Madison, but interspersed with privately owned property. A negative of the program was that it removed substantial property from property tax rolls, reducing income to the city, county and schools. However, because many of those empty properties were flooded in 2014 and again this September, we consider the buyout program a success.

In fact, we believe the flood buyout properties may hold a key to preventing future flooding. In most cases, the properties were merely flattened and planted with grass. We believe they can be reshaped to provide water detention areas that would prevent overflowing downstream.

In any case, more properties along the creeks may now be purchased through FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. We aren't certain how the rules have changed since 1993, so we're eager to hear what the possibilities are.

We encourage citizens to attend the meeting and discover what programs are available that may prevent future damage from flooding.

-- Jon M. Hunter