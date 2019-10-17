DSU deserves credit for trying to help

Dakota State University, as a member of the Madison community, is making an effort to help the local economy after the September flood.

The campus suffered minimal damage compared to residences and businesses in Madison and wants to demonstrate its support.

DSU is issuing a new punch card to its employees called "We are Community Strong." Employees are encouraged to buy goods or services from local businesses, and after 15 visits (at which a business employee signs and dates the card), the employee's name is entered into a drawing for prizes. Punch cards must be turned in by the end of December.

The program is an excellent gesture by this administration, which is making extra efforts to strengthen the bonds between the university and Madison. We believe the relationship has always been strong, but it takes attention by both entities to keep it that way.

Another recent example of the administration's effort is to name the new research building on campus as "Madison CyberLabs" rather than naming it for a donor, former president or someone else.

Those of us in the community appreciate DSU for many reasons, and DSU is demonstrating that it appreciates the community as well.

-- Jon M. Hunter