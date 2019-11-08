Flynn adds new angles to Mundt-Nixon pairing

Dr. Sean Flynn, a professor at Dakota Wesleyan University, gave new insight to the Mundt-Nixon relationship at an event Thursday night recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Karl E. Mundt Library.

Karl Mundt, a member of the U.S. House in the late 1940s, forged a bond with then-Rep. Richard Nixon, a friendship that lasted for more than 20 years, culminating in the visit by President Nixon to dedicate the Mundt Library in Madison in 1969.

The bond developed when both men served on the House Un-American Activities Committee (UAAC). Flynn told the audience that Mundt had represented himself and South Dakota well on UAAC, but the committee had a poor reputation in Congress. Nixon's appointment to the committee as a freshman member of the House boosted its standing, and eventually raised it to national prominence.

Most of us remember Nixon, of course, at the end of his career, which he was forced to resign 1974 under impending impeachment over the Watergate scandal. But the Nixon of 1948 seemed much different, a smart attorney from California who had good insights and instincts about the threat of Communism in the United States after World War II.

Flynn's lecture focused on the UAAC's questioning of Alger Hiss, a state department staffer who was accused by former Soviet spy Whittaker Chambers of also being a Communist spy. Hiss testified strongly under oath that he was not, and refuted virtually all of Chambers' testimony, going so far he had never met Chambers, a longtime friend.

Hiss convinced most of the committee of his innocence, and UAAC was prepared to let him go. But Nixon wasn't buying it, and convinced chairman Mundt of the same. Mundt formed a subcommittee of UAAC, to be chaired by Nixon, to dig deeper.

The subcommittee was successful, eventually discovering top-secret documents that Hiss had stolen and given to the Soviets. The statute of limitations had run out on trying him for espionage, but Hiss was convicted of perjury, and served 44 months in jail.

Flynn also described the friendship and respect Nixon had with Rep. Ben Reifel of South Dakota.

Thursday's lecture was an excellent event to commemorate the library's anniversary, and to bring more Mundt history to light to a new generation of students.

-- Jon M. Hunter