New housing focuses on city, not county

Much of the new housing constructed in Lake County during the last 30 years has been outside the city of Madison. But that trend appears to be reversing.

Yes, new housing has been built at a variety of locations within the city limits during that time, with the two largest developments in the northeast and northwest corners of town. Yet there have been all sorts of residences built outside the city, especially near Lake Madison, but also at Lake Herman and Brant Lake, and acreages throughout the county.

The United States Census Bureau estimates that Lake County's population has grown more than 16% during this decade, although we don't consider the estimates to be particularly accurate. When actual population counts are made each 10 years, the numbers can be quite different than the estimates.

Even so, we know from building permits that much of the housing construction in Lake County has occurred outside the city.

Consider, however, recent housing developments: apartment complexes near Flynn Field, new townhouses near Baughman-Belatti Park and a new 72-lot development in the northeast corner of the city (see Wednesday's Daily Leader). All are within existing city limits.

We think three factors may be at play in the shift: 1) strong employment in the industrial sector has increased housing demand, which may be tied to the development near Flynn Field; 2) the expected employment growth at Dakota State University, which may be tied to the northeast development (even known as "Cyber Estates"); and 3) the fact that few shorelines lots are left at Lake Madison.

All new housing development helps our area, regardless of location. The property tax base is expanded, which helps the city, county, townships, fire districts and so on. Ironically, it doesn't directly help schools, because local property tax growth somewhat reduces state aid through the funding formula. But having more people live here also helps sales tax collections, which helps the city.

We're pleased with the orderly growth of housing stock in Madison, as new residences are built to satisfy demands. The trend foretells a strong economic future.

-- Jon M. Hunter