Damaged 454th Street is symbolic for county

The Lake County Commission debated the fate of 454th Street south of Madison Tuesday (see page 1). In some ways, the dilemma is representative of paved roads throughout the county.

Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson recommended Tuesday to grind up the asphalt on three miles of 454th Street, also known as County Road 35, between 241st and 244th streets. That is 7 to 10 miles south of Mustang Seeds on the SD-34 bypass curve.

The stretch has deteriorated substantially due to several factors: increased traffic during the SD-19 reconstruction, heavier trucks and fall 2019 flooding.

We don't know when the road was first built or any complete rebuilds, but we believe it was not designed for today's heavier traffic.

Some observers believe that filling potholes and putting a new asphalt surface would bring the road back to good condition. But we need only to point at 457th Avenue (commonly known as the Firecracker Road) to realize that isn't a solution.

That road was resurfaced with asphalt a number of times over the last two decades, only to deteriorate quickly afterward. Asphalt surfaces are really just the top skin of a road; the real quality lies in the base beneath.

Well-engineered, constructed and maintained, asphalt roads can last a long time in our climate. But it requires all three elements to work. The type of base materials, the depth of the base and drainage design are engineering elements that determine a road's longevity. Proper construction (which usually means the base needs to expand and contract over a winter before paving) is next. Lastly, filling inevitable cracks and chipsealing is important for long life.

The county faces many miles of this same situation. Many of its paved roads were constructed years ago before heavier trucks were common. Asphalt covers have provided temporary relief when the bases need redesigning and construction.

The commission voted to get bids to grind up the roadway and improve the base. We understand the concern of those who believe returning it to gravel means it will not be repaved eventually with asphalt. Nevertheless, we support the commission's decision.

We believe 454th Street can be a laboratory of sorts, testing a new method of rebuilding the base and stabilizing it before resurfacing in the future. We do believe we need new methods to bring our county roads up to modern day requirements.

-- Jon M. Hunter